Walt expands beyond Telegram with standalone crypto trading app

Walt has launched a standalone app, taking the crypto platform beyond Telegram after nearly five years as Wallet in Telegram. Walt rebranded from Wallet in Telegram on Sept. 28, saying the product had grown beyond its original wallet function.

The launch gives users a separate app for trading and investing, while the existing Telegram product remains available through the same account. Existing users can sign in with their Telegram account, while new users can register through Telegram, Google, or Apple, the company said in a statement shared with The Block.

Walt began as a wallet for buying crypto inside Telegram and has since added trading, yield products, tokenized assets, and perpetual futures.

Its website lists more than 200 cryptocurrencies, more than 100 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, and perpetual futures tied to crypto, metals. and energy, per the statement. The platform also offers yield products on assets including stablecoins, Gram, Solana, Ethereum Ethereum (ETH) and Tron.

"Walt started as a simple bot for buying crypto and became a full investment platform used by tens of millions of people," Walt CEO Andrew Rogozov said in the statement. "We built the best crypto product inside Telegram — now we're opening it to everyone."

Walt users can send crypto to other Telegram users for free, according to its website. Onchain transactions to external wallets carry standard blockchain network fees plus a service fee, such as 1 USDT to send any amount of USDT to an external address on the TON network.

The standalone app follows Walt's Oct. 20 rollout of AI-assisted perpetuals trading through Mira, ChatGPT, and Claude. The agents can read live perpetual prices, analyze positions and exposure, and open or close trades. Order execution is off by default, and the agents cannot withdraw or transfer funds, Walt said at the time.