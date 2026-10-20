BlackRock's IBIT Bitcoin ETF draws $665 million inflow, highest since October 2025

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded its largest daily net inflow in the past year, signaling resilient institutional demand for bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) despite macroeconomic pressures.

According to data from SoSoValue, IBIT logged $665.16 million in net inflows on Monday, marking its biggest single-day inflow since Oct. 7, 2025. Driven by IBIT's inflows, U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $526.6 million for the day, despite outflows from Fidelity's and Grayscale's funds that partially offset IBIT's positive flow.

Spot ether Ethereum (ETH) ETFs saw another day of net outflows worth $103.3 million on Monday, extending their negative streak to four days.

IBIT's large intake came despite bitcoin remaining trapped in a tight $82,000 to $83,000 consolidation zone amid fears that further interest-rate hikes could weigh on broader risk assets.

"BlackRock's inflows signal resilient institutional demand despite macro headwinds and bitcoin's choppy price action," Zeus Research Analyst Dominick John told The Block. "Persistent resistance suggests ETF buying is being absorbed by selling pressure, while rate-hike fears weigh on broader risk appetite."

IBIT, which was launched in January 2024 by the world's largest asset manager, is the largest spot bitcoin ETF with $66.37 billion in net assets.

Catch-up trade

Min Jung, associate researcher at Presto Research, said that the exact driver behind IBIT's inflows is unclear, but noted that investors could be positioning for a potential "catch-up trade" in bitcoin.

"Unlike other risk assets trading near all-time highs, bitcoin has remained largely range-bound amid a lack of crypto-specific catalysts, making current levels relatively attractive," Jung added.

Still, the Presto researcher stated that volatility is likely to continue, as uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's rate decision dampens broader risk sentiment. A sustained breakout above the current box would require macro clarity and improved risk appetite, according to Jung. The Block's crypto Fear & Greed Index currently stands at 59, in the "greed" zone.

Meanwhile, BlackRock filed for another bitcoin fund on Monday. The proposed iShares Bitcoin Managed Protect ETF would give investors both downside protection and upside exposure to its flagship bitcoin ETF.