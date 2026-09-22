Spot bitcoin ETFs attract nearly $1 billion in largest daily inflow in 11 months

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $998.95 million in net inflows on Monday, their largest daily inflow in 11 months, as bitcoin briefly surged above $87,000 amid renewed risk appetite.

BlackRock's IBIT led the inflows with $381.4 million, followed by Ark & 21Shares' ARKB with $289.1 million and Fidelity's FBTC with $238.8 million, according to SoSoValue data. Funds from Grayscale, Bitwise, and Morgan Stanley also logged positive flows.

Monday's inflow was the largest since Oct. 6, 2025, when inflows reached $1.2 billion.

Spot Ethereum ETFs also recorded $269.98 million in net inflows on Monday, their largest single-day inflow since Oct. 7, 2025, per SoSoValue data.

"While there is no single clear catalyst, the move appears to reflect a combination of renewed risk appetite, strong spot ETF demand and some short covering after bitcoin broke above key technical levels," said Min Jung, research associate of Presto Research.

"Monday's unusually large ETF inflows likely added momentum by signaling renewed institutional demand," Jung added.

BTC rally

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% over the past 24 hours at $85,400 as of 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, after briefly surging to around $87,300 earlier on Monday, its highest level since January 2026. Ether (ETH) gained 2.5% to $2,730, according to The Block's price page.

"Bitcoin's move above $85,000 signals a broader repricing of risk, underpinned by renewed institutional allocation, short-covering activity, and a more supportive macro backdrop," Dominick John, analyst at Zeus Research, told The Block.

John said that a sharp short squeeze further accelerated momentum. According to CoinGlass data, crypto liquidations amounted to $1.06 billion over the past 24 hours, including $844 million in short positions.

Jeff Ko, chief analyst of ViaBTC, said the price movement appears to be more of a technical breakout. "Bitcoin cleared the $82,000 level that had capped the market earlier, and the breakout likely brought systematic strategies back into the market," Ko added.

"Institutional investors are flocking back to bitcoin because of favorable macro factors — oil prices dropped, Treasury yields eased, and Trump and Xi are meeting this week, which could lead to breakthroughs in AI, trade, and the Iran conflict," said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE.

John of Zeus also pointed out that positive funding and elevated open interest point to renewed long exposure, while continued short liquidations and persistent spot demand could extend momentum.

"Traders are watching whether BTC holds above $85,000 and ETH above $2,700, with sustained spot ETF inflows signaling underlying demand," John added.