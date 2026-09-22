Onchain prediction market Trueo migrates to Ethereum; Vitalik Buterin welcomes 'ethical' market contender

Onchain prediction market protocol Trueo announced it will move its primary deployment from Base Layer 2 to the Ethereum mainnet, citing greater integration potential, network effects, and a better fit for a permissionless, largely immutable product.

In its Monday announcement, Trueo said Base served as a great sandbox for a new experiment, as Ethereum mainnet's gas fees were still elevated when it first started. Trueo launched on the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2 in March 2025.

"The final form of Trueo is to be a platform that is widely adopted, broadly integrated, fully permissionless, mostly immutable, and highly credible," Trueo said. "Ethereum is the best fit for this combination of properties."

Upon migration to mainnet, Trueo will primarily focus on attracting liquidity on key market categories and shipping the next generation of its oracle.

No 'corposlop'

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin welcomed Trueo's migration in a post on X.

"Glad to see that Ethereum L1 will have a new strong prediction market contender that is dedicated to decentralization, and being ethical and not corposlop, and to actually trying to do interesting and meaningful things with this class of economic primitive," Buterin said.

Meanwhile, Trueo assured that there will be no interruptions to the app's operations before or during the migration, and its development roadmap remains unchanged.

The platform encouraged users not to open new Base markets that expire after Jan. 31, 2027, and to list longer-dated markets on Ethereum once that instance is live. Markets that expire before January are unaffected, Trueo said. Existing Base markets that settle after the migration will remain available through the official app.

The TRUE token will continue to be the protocol's native token, and holders will be able to migrate their tokens to Ethereum alongside the application, Trueo explained. The migration window for token holders will be open indefinitely.

A better oracle

Trueo said building a more impartial and credible prediction market resolution system than those currently offered by existing platforms has always been its priority.

"Due process in dispute resolution is severely lacking despite the growth of prediction markets over the past five years," Trueo said in its announcement. While the protocol did not mention specific examples, two traders sued Polymarket in July over its resolution of a market on whether Strategy would sell any of its bitcoin by May 31. The traders held "Yes" shares.

While Strategy confirmed that it sold 32 BTC between May 26 and 31, Polymarket resolved the market as "No" because Strategy's filing came out on June 1, after the market's deadline. Plaintiffs claimed that Polymarket altered the market's terms post-resolution, violating the platform's core promise of rules-based, objective outcomes.

Trueo said in its latest migration announcement that its oracle is designed to process evidence from "virtually any legitimate data source" to produce outcomes that are fair and accurate.

"Our ambition is to build prediction markets that people can rely on, including when the outcome is contentious, and the stakes are high," Trueo said. "That requires immutable contracts, credible dispute resolution, and infrastructure that can operate with progressively less dependence on any single party."

To achieve this "ultimate vision," migration to the Ethereum mainnet is the necessary next step, Trueo stated.