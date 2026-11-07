Bitcoin ETFs flip negative for 2026 after $1.28 billion outflow week, worst since June

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs logged $1.28 billion in net outflows last week, their worst week since late June, per The Block's analysis of SoSoValue data. It was the funds' second straight negative week and made the top ten largest weekly outflows since they launched in January 2024 at #7.

The funds saw outflows every day except Wednesday last week, per the data. They lost $398.6 million on Monday, $115.6 million on Tuesday, $430.2 million on Thursday and $411.9 million on Friday, with Wednesday's relatively modest $74.6 million inflow marking the only positive day.

The most recent worse week ended June 26, when the funds shed $1.79 billion in what The Block reported at the time was their second-worst week on record. Bitcoin ETFs lost $202.6 million the week before last, including a $643.3 million Friday outflow that was the largest single-day exit in four months after the record Binance hack.

BlackRock's IBIT accounted for $403 million of Friday's loss, or about 88% of the day's gross outflows. Bitwise's BITB and Ark & 21Shares' ARKB each lost about $20 million, and Grayscale's GBTC shed $11.1 million. Fidelity's FBTC took in $42.8 million on Friday, after leading Thursday's outflows with $199.9 million, as The Block reported.

Bitcoin funds turn negative for 2026

The week's outflows erased bitcoin ETFs' gains for the year. The funds entered the week with about $368 million in 2026 net inflows, after turning positive for the year in late September. Monday's outflows pushed that figure below zero, and the funds closed Friday at about $914.1 million in net outflows year to date.

The total value of bitcoin held across the 12 funds dropped 2.3% to $95.9 billion, equal to about 6.3% of the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. IBIT held $60.3 billion in net assets against $65.1 billion in cumulative inflows.

The outflows came amid a crypto and equities selloff after Tuesday's midterm elections. Bitcoin fell 5.6% on Thursday alone, and analysts linked the slide to the Democratic sweep of Congress and doubts over AI spending, The Block reported Friday. Analysts say Texas's blue wave in particular could result in slowed development in the state replete with bitcoin mining facilities and data centers.

Ether funds extend losing run to six weeks

Spot ether ETFs lost $365.3 million last week, per SoSoValue data, their sixth straight week of net outflows. The run has drained about $2.02 billion from the funds since late September. Ether ETFs have twice posted eight-week losing streaks, most recently when they matched that record in early July.

Like the bitcoin funds, ether ETFs had only one positive trading day last week, also on Wednesday, when they gained $53 million. Monday's $139.8 million outflow was the week's largest, followed by $100 million on Thursday and $93.2 million on Friday. BlackRock's ETHA accounted for $90.8 million of Friday's total, about 96% of the gross losses, mirroring the firm's bitcoin fund.

The products are now down about $405.6 million for 2026. Net assets fell 2.9% over the week to $12.84 billion, against $11.92 billion in cumulative net inflows.

Solana, Hyperliquid funds post longest outflow runs

Spot Solana ETFs lost $26.3 million last week, per SoSoValue, nearly all of it on Friday. It was their fifth straight negative week, the longest streak since the funds launched in October 2025, and brought five-week outflows to $165.4 million. The streak began the week the funds ended a record 14-week inflow run.

Bitwise's BSOL led Friday's Solana outflows with $14.4 million, followed by Grayscale's GSOL at $5.4 million. The funds held $1.31 billion in net assets as of Friday, down from $1.40 billion a week earlier, though they remain about $676.2 million positive for the year.

The three publicly traded Hyperliquid ETFs shed $15.6 million, also extending their outflow streak to five weeks, the longest since they began trading in May. The funds have lost $58.4 million over that stretch, and their net assets fell about 17% on the week to $374.1 million. Friday's $8 million outflow was led by Bitwise's BHYP.

Bitcoin traded near $75,880 on Saturday morning, while ether changed hands around $2,244, SOL near $89.84 and HYPE around $77.79, according to The Block's price pages.