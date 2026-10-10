Ether ETFs extend outflow streak to nine days as Solana funds snap record 14-week inflow run

U.S. spot ether (ETH) ETFs recorded $542.1 million in net outflows last week, their worst week since January, while spot Solana (SOL) ETFs ended a record 14-week inflow streak, according to The Block's analysis of SoSoValue data.

The ether funds have now posted outflows for nine consecutive trading days, a run worth $697.2 million that began on Sept. 29.

Spot Solana ETFs lost $24.8 million over the week, the largest weekly outflow since the products launched in late October 2025.

Combined with bitcoin ETF redemptions, the three categories lost about $1.25 billion last week.

Ether funds post second straight losing week

BlackRock's ETHA, the largest ether fund by assets under management, lost $477.0 million over the week, about 88% of the category's total, per SoSoValue data. It was the fund's largest weekly outflow since mid-December 2025 and its third-largest since launching in July 2024. Grayscale's ETHE had the second-largest weekly outflow among ether funds, at $31.9 million.

Tuesday was the heaviest single trading day for the ether products, with $201.9 million in redemptions, all from ETHA. That was the fund's largest single-day outflow since Jan. 21 of this year. Tuesday's outflow came on the day ETHA's 1-for-3 reverse share split took effect.

ETHA posted outflows in all five sessions. The fund holds $8.64 billion in net assets, about $4.15 billion less than its $12.79 billion in cumulative net inflows.

The category's weekly total outflows were the largest since the week ending Jan. 23, when the funds lost $611.2 million. It was also the second straight negative week for ether ETFs, after $138.0 million left the funds the week before. Fidelity's FETH accounted for $74.1 million of that prior-week total, per the data.

Daily ether ETF flows have been negative in every session since Sept. 28, when the funds took in $17.1 million. The ether outflows began on Sept. 29, one day before bitcoin ETFs ended a nine-day, $3.1 billion inflow streak. ETHA accounted for $506.1 million of the nine-day streak's outflows.

The run ties a June 17-30 streak as the third-longest in the funds' history. The record is a 17-day stretch from May 11 to June 3 of this year, which pulled about $900.1 million from the products.

Spot ether ETF net assets fell 10% over the week to $15.71 billion. Cumulative net inflows since launch stand at $13.26 billion. The funds are still positive for 2026, with $931.8 million in net inflows year to date, down from $1.47 billion a week earlier.

Trading volume rose to $5.18 billion from $3.57 billion the previous week.

Solana funds end record inflow run

The Solana products recorded outflows in all five sessions last week, their longest daily outflow streak on record, per SoSoValue's data. Their previous longest outflow streak was three days.

Bitwise's BSOL, the largest Solana fund with $1.20 billion in net assets, lost $20.9 million over the week, about 84% of the category's outflows, per the data. It was BSOL's largest weekly outflow on record, topping a $17.0 million outflow in the week ending July 31.

Monday's $9.2 million outflow was the largest of the week. Morgan Stanley's MSOL and Invesco's QSOL were the only Solana funds to post weekly inflows, taking in a combined $2.0 million.

The $24.8 million weekly outflow is roughly three times the previous record of $8.9 million, set in the week ending Feb. 6. The funds had not posted a negative week since the week ending June 26, when they lost $1.8 million. The 14-week inflow streak topped a 13-week run that started at launch and ended in late January.

The reversal comes two weeks after the Solana funds drew a record $188.2 million in weekly inflows.

Spot Solana ETF net assets fell to $1.73 billion from $1.90 billion a week earlier. The funds held a record $1.96 billion on Sept. 25. Cumulative net inflows stand at $1.58 billion, including $816.8 million so far in 2026.

Bitcoin funds snap three-week inflow streak

Spot bitcoin (BTC) ETFs lost $681.1 million last week, ending three straight weeks of inflows, per SoSoValue data. It was their worst week since the week ending June 26, when they shed $1.79 billion.

Wednesday accounted for most of the outflows, with $487.1 million leaving the funds. The products returned to inflows on Friday with $21.1 million.

The bitcoin funds' 2026 net inflows fell to $494.1 million from $1.18 billion a week earlier. The category turned positive for the year in late September.

Bitcoin ETFs hold $105.84 billion in net assets and have drawn $57.11 billion in cumulative net inflows since launch.

Ether traded near $2,506 on Saturday morning, while SOL changed hands around $110.50 and bitcoin sat near $82,900.