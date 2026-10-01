Bitcoin ETFs' 9-day, $3 billion inflow streak comes to an end as $149 million exits the funds

The U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds' nine-day, $3.1 billion net inflow streak came to an end on Wednesday, with a combined $148.7 million in net outflows, according to data compiled by The Block.

BlackRock's usually dominant IBIT product ended its own nine-day, $1.6 billion inflow run, with $9.5 million exiting the fund. Fidelity's FBTC led the day's net outflows with $125.6 million, followed by Bitwise's BITB with $13.6 million. The remaining funds all registered zero flows.

The nine-day streak had marked one of the most positive runs for the bitcoin funds this year, taking cumulative flows back into positive territory for 2026.

"Here's a nice look at the lifetime cumulative flows for the Bitcoin ETFs… getting really close to a new high water mark, which is arguably astonishing given what they've been through over the past 11months," Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said ahead of the latest daily figures.

However, the funds remain about $5 billion away from their cumulative flow peak on Oct. 10 last year, fellow Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted.

Overall, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have generated over $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since their debut in January 2024 and $970 million year-to-date, with over $100 billion in assets under management, per The Block's Bitcoin ETF Tracker page.

Last week, the newest Bitcoin ETF from Morgan Stanley, which launched in April this year, topped 10,000 BTC in assets under management for the first time, according to the firm's MSBT fund page.

Meanwhile, U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw $59.6 million in net outflows on Wednesday, led by $26.6 million exiting Fidelity's FETH fund. That extends their net outflow streak to two days, following a prior seven-day, $850 million inflow streak. Total net inflows for the Ethereum funds, which launched later in July 2024, currently stand at around $14 billion.

Bitcoin whipsaws as soft PCE cools October Fed rate hike bets

Bitcoin whipsawed around the $84,000 level on Wednesday, as a softer-than-expected reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred PCE inflation gauge reduced expectations for another interest rate hike in October.

"A 0.2% monthly rise in core PCE prices is welcome news for the Fed," said Brendan Ma, head of investment strategy at the Arbitrum Foundation. "If September CPI points the same way, the pressure for an October hike eases."

Bitcoin closed positive for September, up 6.4%. It is currently trading at around $83,950 on Thursday, per The Block's (BTC) price page.