Bitcoin steadies as soft PCE cools October Fed rate hike bets

A softer-than-expected reading of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge is reducing expectations for another interest rate hike in October, potentially providing a tailwind for bitcoin and other risk assets.

The latest PCE price index for August showed headline inflation rising 0.3% from July and 3.4% year-over-year, while core PCE rose 0.2% month-over-month and 3% annually.

"A 0.2% monthly rise in core PCE prices is welcome news for the Fed," said Brendan Ma, head of investment strategy at the Arbitrum Foundation. "If September CPI points the same way, the pressure for an October hike eases."

Martin Lee, market insights lead at DWF Labs, said the softer reading could reduce the risk of another Fed hike and could shift positioning toward the upside. Bitcoin volatility remains near its yearly lows, while options skew is broadly neutral, he said, suggesting investors were not heavily positioned for either direction ahead of the inflation data.

A gentler rate path could support digital assets and equities, although elevated Treasury yields remain a headwind for risk assets. K33 analyst Vetle Lunde said bitcoin is being held back by surging yields, which are "pushing investors away from risk," while the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate after posting its highest weekly close since January.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded around $83,700 at the time of publication, up less than 1% over the past 24 hours. Ether (ETH) was around $2,700, while XRP (XRP) fell about 2% to $1.50. Ether is on course for a nearly 70% third-quarter gain, while XRP is set to finish the quarter more than 40% higher.

The broader crypto market has also shown signs of profit-taking.

"Some profit-taking pressure is emerging, with seven-day altcoin inflow transactions to exchanges reaching their highest level since October 2025," said Iliya Kalchev, an analyst at Nexo Dispatch.

Ma also said a gentler rate path could eventually ripple into the tokenized Treasury market. As short-dated Treasury bills mature, holders of those products would face lower yields if they rolled them over, which could push some of that capital toward higher-returning assets, including crypto.