TRON Grand Hackathon 2022 Season 3 Features 30+ Partners and Judges

The TRON Grand Hackathon draws on some of crypto’s most prestigious institutions to offer their expert discernment on which projects will accelerate the growth of the TRON and BTTC ecosystem. Our judges will be keeping the bar high in order to attract quality projects with utility that users can benefit from. They will have the option of judging all tracks during the Grand Hackathon or focusing on a couple of them that are of special interests. Each judge works at a major institution across and outside of the blockchain industry, and together they bring along years of experience that applicants can in turn leverage.
The TRON DAO is focused on only inviting top-tier partners to help better our Hackathon every season. By maintaining a high standard of judges, it will invite even better projects and hence making our Hackathon a gold standard for the industry. Here are some of our partners and judges for Season 3:
- Valkyrie Investments with Kristy-Leigh Minehan and Wes Cowan.
- VanEck with Gabor Gurbacs.
- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with Prof. Kani Chen.
- Mirana Asset Management with Sean Tan.
- Binance Custody with Cathy Yu.
- KuCoin Ventures with Rachel Zhao.
- Huobi Ventures with Jinbin Xie.
- Huobi Incubator with Zhe Li.
- FalconX with David Streltsoff.
- Rain with Jad Mubaslat.
- Bittrex Global with Chris Sinkey.
- Kyber Network with Hoang Long Mai.
- Poloniex with Eddie Jiang
- WOO Network with Chloe Huang.
- APENFT with Sydney Xiong.
- Voxels with Charles Karpati.
- Tacen with Clarence Liu.
- Wintermute with David Micley.
- Velas with Farhad Shagulyamov.
- Multichain with Vasco Pinto.
- Cadenza Ventures with Max Shapiro.
- C^2 Ventures with Ciara Sun.
- SCRYPT with Norman Wooding.
- Cypher Capital with Karan Gandhi.
- Hexens with Sipan Vardanyan and Vahe Karapetyan.
- Konvoy Ventures with Phillip Collins.
- GetBlock with Aziz Amer Tash.
- BlockChance with Fabian Freidreich.
- Unifi Protocol with Juliun Brabon.
- The University of Texas with Prof. Sriram Vishwanath.
The TRON Grand Hackathon is always looking to expand its reach of great collaborations, and we are proud to announce some new partners and judges to our lineup for Season 3:
- Circle with Sam Sealy.
- SafePal with Veronica Huang.
- Crypto Zombie with Andrei Popescu.
- Playbux with Sarun Vichayabhai.
- Tatum with Samuel Sramko.
The TRON DAO has partnered with aWSB to bring in more partners and judges for our Ecosystem track, with some of them listed below:
- BlueRun Venture with Patrick Liu.
- Zonff Partner with Gala Wen.
- Newwave Capital with KuoYeh Shen.
- Cobo Ventures with Ellaine Xu.
- Nuwton with Bo Wu.
- Fenbushi Capital with Bella Zhang.
- Amber Group with Austin Munoz.
- Wagmi33 Foundation with Alan Xing.
- MIT Sloan School of Management with Jaclyn Ding.
Click here for a complete list of partners and judges for Season 3.
For further details, please visit the TRON DAO Forum, TRONS3.Devpost.com, and TRONDAO.org/hackathon.
