FTX fraud victims invited to come forward by US officials

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York invited victims of the FTX collapse to come forward on a website that went live earlier today.

An email address through which potential victims can coordinate and a list of victim’s rights are posted in the notice. Those who wish to come forward and verify their status are invited to connect with the U.S. Attorney’s Office witness and victim coordinator. Cointelegraph first reported the news.

Earlier today legal teams managing the bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. and Bahamas for FTX agreed to work together to maximize the recovery of stakeholder funds.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.