Crypto prices, stocks up with bitcoin above $21,000

Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher after the U.S. open, with bitcoin trading back above $21,000.
Ether was up 1.3% to around $1,553, as of 9:40 a.m. ET.
Traditional markets were also in the green, with S&P 500 up by 0.2% and the Nasdaq 100 higher by 0.7%.
FTT held on to gains from yesterday when it jumped about 30% on the news that FTX's new CEO was considering restarting the exchange. It was trading at around $2.30.
Crypto stocks also traded up, with Silvergate shares gaining 3.3%. MicroStrategy was up by a more modest 0.3%, Block by 1.7% and Coinbase by 2.5%.
