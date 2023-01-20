Crypto prices, stocks up with bitcoin above $21,000

Cryptocurrencies were mostly higher after the U.S. open, with bitcoin trading back above $21,000.

Ether was up 1.3% to around $1,553, as of 9:40 a.m. ET.

Traditional markets were also in the green, with S&P 500 up by 0.2% and the Nasdaq 100 higher by 0.7%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

FTT held on to gains from yesterday when it jumped about 30% on the news that FTX's new CEO was considering restarting the exchange. It was trading at around $2.30.

FTT/USD Chart by TradinfView

Crypto stocks also traded up, with Silvergate shares gaining 3.3%. MicroStrategy was up by a more modest 0.3%, Block by 1.7% and Coinbase by 2.5%.