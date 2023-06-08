<p>A wallet holding a large bitcoin sum <a href="https://bitinfocharts.com/bitcoin/address/1E6nViR5Xv1wyNXg87SamvtLJ5TyXuksLC">transferred</a> its 1,432.93 bitcoins — worth $37.8 million — to a new address after more than 10 years of inactivity.</p>\r\n<p>The address initially received bitcoin on April 9, 2013, when the price was only $195.40 per coin, on-chain analyst Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1666679589421338626?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">noted</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_233700"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-233700" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/BTCUSD_2023-06-08_08-01-12.png" alt="tradingview chart showing the price of btc against usd on Coinbase over the past week" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin is down more than 3% on Coinbase over the past week. Source: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/BTCUSD/?exchange=COINBASE">TradingView</a></span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>This latest transfer follows a slew of similar movements over recent months.</p>\r\n<p>On April 24, a bitcoin whale address that hadn't been active for 12 years <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227898/bitcoin-whale-transfers-millions">transferred</a> nearly $11 million in bitcoin to another address. That movement came only days after another whale address <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227275/dormant-bitcoin-whale-60-million-9-years">transferred</a> nearly $61 million in bitcoin after nine years of inactivity and a separate wallet <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227581/bitcoin-whale-awakes">transferred</a> 279 bitcoins after ten years.</p>\r\n<p>Also on April 24, an Ethereum address that participated in the project's initial coin offering woke up after 7.7 years of dormancy and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227826/ethereum-ico-7-years">transferred</a> a single ether.</p>\r\n<p><em>This story has been updated with additional context.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>