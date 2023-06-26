<p>Grayscale's flagship Bitcoin Trust has seen its discount to net asset value shrink in the wake of a flurry of new filings for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds, according to The Block's data dashboard. </p>\r\n<p>GBTC was trading at a 31.32% discount to NAV on June 23, a decline from a discount of 44.02% on June 13. Shares of GBTC can trade at a discount or premium to bitcoin depending on investor demand. Until early 2021, shares in the fund traded at a premium before flipping to a discount following a wide-spread crypto credit crunch. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/structured-products/premium-of-gbtc/embed" title="Daily GBTC Premium/Discount to NAV" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The narrowing of the discount likely reflects investor confidence in GBTC upgrading to an exchange-traded fund, which the US Securities and Exchange Commission has so far blocked. The asset manager is <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217787/grayscale-products-buoyed-following-oral-arguments-in-case-against-the-sec">suing</a> the agency over this matter. </p>\r\n<h2>BlackRock's filing for a Bitcoin ETF</h2>\r\n<p>The entrance of BlackRock into the race for spot bitcoin ETF approval has provided a new glimmer of hope for issuers that an ETF might ultimately receive a greenlight.</p>\r\n<p>Indeed, Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas <a href="https://twitter.com/EricBalchunas/status/1671304815542935552?s=20">described</a> BlackRock's surprise filing as a move that "breathed new life into the race."</p>\r\n<p>Since its filing on June 15, a number of issuers — <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/235753/wisdomtree-invesco-and-blackrock-are-now-all-gunning-for-a-bitcoin-etf">including</a> WisdomTree and Invesco — have resubmitted filings for their own funds following BlackRock's lead. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>