Ledger launches custodial trading network for institutions

<p>Paris-based Ledger, the crypto security firm, this morning announced its expansion into the institutional trading space.</p>
<p>The company is rolling out a new trading network for institutions named Tradelink to enable custodial trading via select exchange and custodial partners.</p>
<p>"We are creating a future-proof solution that will give Ledger Enterprise customers flexibility and security allowing institutions to de-risk their businesses," said Pascal Gauthier, chairman and CEO of Ledger, in a statement. "It is this core security foundation that can now be used to reduce counterparty risk and enable custodial trading for institutional investors."</p>
<p>A bevy of wholesale partners will support the exchange at launch, including asset managers Laser Digital and Hodl Group; custodians such as Komainu, TetraTrust, Etana, Crypto Garage, Damex and Kryptodian; and exchanges and other kinds of brokers including Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Huobi, Uphold Institutional, CEX.IO, Wintermute, Coinsquare, NDAX, Damex, Bitazza, Flowdesk and YouHodler.</p>
<h2>Heightened third-party risk in crypto</h2>
<p>In in its announcement, Ledger highlighted the "growing need to mitigate third-party risk" in crypto trading, given heightened security and regulatory concerns — while positioning Tradelink as a solution, in that it eliminates "network lock-in risks."</p>
<p>Founded in 2014 and best-known for hardware wallets, Ledger is among Europe's biggest crypto businesses. It has sold more than 6 million devices to customers across 200 countries to date, according to this morning's announcement.</p>
<p>The company <a href="https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/30/crypto-wallet-company-ledger-raises-another-108-million/">raised another $108 million</a> in March this year at a flat $1.5 billion valuation.</p>