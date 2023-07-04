Premium News

Crypto comeback pushes ProShare's AuM for bitcoin futures ETF over $1 billion

Hong Kong urged to issue stablecoin to compete with Tether and USDC

UK financial regulator issues compliance deadline for crypto promotions

Crypto market comeback hasn't helped stablecoin volumes, says Fitch

Privacy a ‘key priority’ for a Digital Pound, says FIS CBDC strategy head

