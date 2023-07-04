<p>Crypto derivatives and copy trading platform Bitget is making a foray into the cryptocurrency loan sector by introducing its Crypto Loans product.</p>\r\n<p>Bitget aims to attract users dissatisfied with traditional credit institutions by offering an alternative funding solution backed by cryptocurrencies, according to a statement. Its Crypto Loans product follows a dual-coin approach, enabling users to stake one digital asset as collateral and obtain a loan in another. </p>\r\n<p>Bitget argues crypto loans have been gaining popularity in recent years thanks to an overall digital lending sector that surpassed $8.5 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 20.5%, according to a <a href="https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/digital-lending-platform-market">report</a> from Global Market Insights.</p>\r\n<p>However, the crypto loan sector, in particular, suffered significant setbacks after a tumultuous 2022 for centralized crypto lending services — a year that saw the collapse into bankruptcy of firms like <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/157483/crypto-lender-celsius-to-declare-chapter-11-bankruptcy-cnbc?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social">Celsius</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/188915/crypto-firm-blockfi-files-for-bankruptcy">BlockFi</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/155990/crypto-broker-voyager-digital-files-for-chapter-11-bankruptcy">Voyager Digital</a>. It remains unclear the extent to which users will trust such services going forward.</p>\r\n<h2>Streamlining the crypto loan process</h2>\r\n<p>Bitget says it has streamlined the loan process, replicating a more familiar process found in traditional finance to ease user onboarding. The borrowed amount is determined by the market value of the collateral staked and is automatically disbursed, with each loan issued at a specific interest rate. Borrowers can utilize the funds as needed and adjust the collateral based on requirements. Users have the option to repay the loan before or at the predetermined deadline.</p>\r\n<p>Bitget also said support for withdrawals and a swift review process on loan applications would encourage users to use the platform.</p>\r\n<p>"Users now have the opportunity to stake less-demanded coins, enabling them to obtain loans in more liquid assets for investment purposes,” Bitget Managing Director Gracy Chen said in the statement. “Our platform's flexible borrowing and repayment mechanism is designed to cater to the needs of all users, accommodating their requests and ensuring convenience.”</p>\r\n<p>In March, Bitget <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/221903/bitget-bitkeep-acquisition-investment">acquired</a> a controlling stake in the crypto wallet BitKeep — rebranded as Bitget Wallet — with an additional $30 million investment at a $300 million valuation. At the time, BitKeep <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224702/dragonfly-invests-bitget">claimed</a> to be Asia’s largest crypto wallet, with 9.5 million users, while Bitget says it has 8 million users. </p>\r\n<p>Bitget also unveiled a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225504/bitget-venture-fund">$100 million</a> venture fund in April, following a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224702/dragonfly-invests-bitget">$10 million</a> investment from Dragonfly Capital.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>