<p>Binance Academy, the educational arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, has partnered with the online learning platform Coursera, tapping into its user base of over 124 million registered learners globally to offer a variety of crypto education programs.</p>\r\n<p>The courses will cover various aspects of blockchain, web3 and cryptocurrency technologies, catering to both beginners and aspiring professionals in the space, according to a statement.</p>\r\n<p>Binance said learners will receive a digital certificate upon completion of each course to help demonstrate their industry knowledge and open up career prospects, citing a PwC <a href="https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/industries/technology/publications/blockchain-report-transform-business-economy.html">report</a> on blockchain technology’s global GDP boost — enhancing more than 40 million jobs by 2030.</p>\r\n<p>“Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation,” Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yi He said in the statement. “We're combining the strengths of two industry leaders with a shared vision — to provide best-in-class education that will drive adoption and build the foundations for web3.”</p>\r\n<p>According to a DevSkiller <a href="https://devskiller.com/blog/report-demand-for-blockchain-skills-increased-by-552-percent-in-2022/">report</a> in January, compiling over 200,000 skills assessments, the demand for blockchain developers rose by 552% in 2022.</p>\r\n<p>“Learning skills in blockchain, web3 and cryptocurrency is more important than ever as a variety of new and exciting job roles emerge in these fields,” said Coursera Chief Content Officer Marni Baker Stein. “With fully online and self-paced content taught by experts from Binance Academy, learners everywhere will be able to equip themselves with crucial skills to thrive in the dynamic blockchain industry.”</p>\r\n<p>The courses will include video lectures, readings, practice projects and graded assessments, with the first programs set to launch over the next few months, Binance said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>