<p>Decentralized lending protocol Compound's <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/cryptocurrency-lending/compound-outstanding-debt-weekly" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/cryptocurrency-lending/compound-outstanding-debt-weekly" data-sk="tooltip_parent">outstanding debt</a> on Ethereum surpassed $1 billion-- the highest it has been in a year, according to The Block's data dashboard. </p>
<p>The increase in outstanding debt represents a shift in the crypto market, which was hammered by a credit crisis in 2022. Across the board lenders from BlockFi to Celsius declared bankruptcy, resulting in a gap in crypto's market structure. On July 14, outstanding debt stood at $1.07 billion. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/decentralized-finance/cryptocurrency-lending/compound-outstanding-debt-weekly/embed" title="Compound Outstanding Debt" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<div class="modal-info-graph-info" data-v-15940bc1="">
<div class="dataInfoCard" data-v-7178c911="" data-v-15940bc1="">
<div class="dataDescription font-body" data-v-7178c911="">
<p>Compound is a money market protocol where users can borrow and lend assets. Interest rates are determined algorithmically. COMP token holders govern the Compound protocol. </p>
</div>
</div>
</div>