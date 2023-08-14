Coca-Cola unveils ‘Masterpiece’ NFT collection on Ethereum Layer 2 Base

<p>Coca-Cola launched its "Masterpiece" NFT collection on Base, Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2 network, featuring classic and modern artworks.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase <a href="https://twitter.com/coinbase/status/1690763490674503680">announced</a> the mint on Sunday as part of its multi-week “Onchain Summer” initiative. “Coca-Cola is bringing their Global Masterpiece campaign onchain with iconic works from leading artists,” it said.</p>\r\n<p>The NFT <a href="https://onchainsummer.xyz/Coca-Cola">collection</a> combines classic masterpieces such as "The Scream" by Edvard Munch and "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer with contemporary pieces by artists like Aket and Vikram Kushwah, intertwined with the famous Coca-Cola bottle to form an onchain collectible. The collection draws from the company’s <a href="https://www.coca-cola.com/us/en/offerings/masterpiecegallery">recent</a> “Masterpiece” ad, which was partly generated by AI.</p>\r\n<p>Eight versions of the NFTs are available from 0.0011 ETH to 0.014 ETH, though some are selling for less than the mint price on the NFT marketplace OpenSea. The NFTs are minted via the mint.fun platform, with nearly 50,000 minted so far. The mint ends on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>It’s not the first time Coca-Cola has ventured into the world of NFTs, having <a href="https://www.coca-colacompany.com/media-center/coca-cola-to-offer-first-ever-nft-collectibles#:~:text=Coca%E2%80%91Cola%20is%20boosting%20its,through%20the%20OpenSea%20online%20marketplace.">auctioned</a> four unique NFTs in July 2021, raising over <a href="https://www.coca-colacompany.com/media-center/coca-cola-nft-auction-fetches-more-than-575000">$575,000</a> for charity. The company also <a href="https://www.ledgerinsights.com/coca-cola-nfts-pride/">launched</a> 136 collectibles to celebrate Pride Month in July 2022.</p>\r\n<h2>‘Onchain Summer’</h2>\r\n<p>The “Onchain Summer” initiative began on August 9 to celebrate <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">Base’s mainnet launch</a> with a series of onchain art, gaming and music projects, all powered by Base — aiming to demonstrate the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the Layer 2 chain.</p>\r\n<p>The Coca-Cola collection joins projects such as Friends With Benefits — featuring “New Era ETH” and "New Era BTC" NFTs in partnership with pseudonymous crypto individual Cozomo de’ Medici — Optimism and Atari in participating in the multi-week event, which ends on August 30. Grants are also available to projects building and creating on Base, <a href="https://base.mirror.xyz/h028XVTdP7QtZZfWAHuJ9OYmMNs0Fyi4e4fJZH_5ik4">according</a> to Coinbase’s protocols lead Jesse Pollak.</p>\r\n<p>Last week, the number of daily active users on Base surpassed <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244333/coinbase-l2-base-dau-friendtech">100,000</a> for the first time, partly attributed to social network friend.tech. Daily transactions on the Ethereum Layer 2 are also fast approaching that of dominant Optimistic Rollup scaling solutions Optimism and Arbitrum, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblockcrypto.com/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>