Aevo lists index perp for market cap of Friend.tech accounts

<p>Layer 2 derivatives platform Aevo has listed an index perpetual contract for trading the market capitalization of accounts on the new web3 social app, Friend.tech.</p>
<p>The FRIEND-PERP market is live, currently trading at $8 with $236,000 in daily trading volume so far, <a href="https://app.aevo.xyz/perpetual/friend">according</a> to the application. A perpetual contract is a type of futures derivative contract used in cryptocurrency trading that does not expire, unlike traditional futures contracts, which have a specified expiration date.</p>
<p>Friend.tech operates on the Coinbase-incubated Ethereum Layer 2 network Base — which <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243899/base-mainnet-onchain-summer">opened</a> to the public on Aug. 9 — and is integrated with users' X accounts (formerly Twitter).</p>
<p>According to its Twitter page, Aevo, which focuses on options and perp trading, is backed by Coinbase and crypto venture firm Paradigm, who also recently made an undisclosed <a href="https://twitter.com/friendtech/status/1692588652172640666">investment</a> in Friend.tech.</p>
<p>Somewhat bizarrely, Aevo <a href="https://twitter.com/aevoxyz/status/1693569021902565700?s=20">said</a> it was also giving away one share of Su Zhu, the controversial co-founder of defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, as part of the launch.</p>
<h2>A boost to Coinbase's Base network</h2>
<p>Friend.tech was one of the first applications available on the Coinbase-incubated Layer 2, contributing to Base <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244333/coinbase-l2-base-dau-friendtech">surpassing</a> 100,000 daily users within 24 hours of its launch. It allows trading of tokenized shares in user profiles, with each user earning fees when their shares are bought and sold.</p>
<p>The social app has gained significant traction since, with high-profile sign-ups, including investor <a href="https://twitter.com/garrytan/status/1693423329040826601?s=20">Garry Tan</a>, NBA star <a href="https://twitter.com/GraysonJAllen/status/1693434577845420122">Grayson Allen</a> and YouTuber <a href="https://twitter.com/dotta/status/1693397935453524026?s=20">FaZe Banks</a> confirming they had joined the platform. </p>
<p>After generating $1.4 million in fees over the last 24 hours, the platform ranks in the top 3 crypto projects by user fee revenue, surpassing projects like Uniswap and Tron, only ranking behind Ethereum and Lido Finance, <a href="https://defillama.com/fees">according</a> to DeFiLlama data.</p>
<h2>Exposed data warning</h2>
<p>As the Friend.tech API used to convert Twitter usernames into wallet addresses is publicly available, pseudonymous Yearn Finance developer Banteg was able to <a href="https://twitter.com/bantg/status/1693547023977382277">compile</a> a list of Twitter accounts connected to their Ethereum addresses. Community members were quick to <a href="https://twitter.com/bantg/status/1693547023977382277?s=20">point out</a> that access can be revoked, however.</p>
<p>The exposed data has privacy implications as users can be connected to their previous blockchain activity. As such, users have been encouraged to use "fresh" addresses funded from a centralized exchange wallet that is not connected to their past transactions.</p>
<p>DeFi researcher Ignas also <a href="https://twitter.com/DefiIgnas/status/1689909903878438913?s=20">advised</a> Friend.tech users to use an anonymous email address during the registration process to minimize personal information leaks.</p>