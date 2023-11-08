Near Foundation launches two new tools to help web3 builders

Near Foundation, the organization developing the Near protocol, launched two new products aimed at giving web3 builders better tools for developing blockchains.

The Near Foundation announced a partnership with Polygon Labs to build out zkWASM, a zero-knowledge prover for WebAssembly blockchains. The collaboration aims to make zkWASM available for those working with the Polygon Chain Development Kit, a software development kit for building Ethereum compatible networks. The move makes Near Foundation a key contributor to Polygon CDK and improves trustless interoperability between Near, Ethereum and the broader web3 ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

"The zkWASM collaboration leverages Polygon Labs' groundbreaking zero-knowledge R&D with the Near Foundation's WASM expertise, positioning this ZK solution at the forefront of the Web3 market," the company wrote in a statement.

Near Data Availability

Additionally, Near Foundation also released its Near Data Availability layer to provide Ethereum rollup developers data availability, forgoing the steep costs of posting data.

"NEAR's L1 has been live with 100% uptime for more than three years, so it can offer true reliability to projects looking for secure DA while also being cost-effective," Near Foundation co-founder Illia Polosukhin said in a statement. "NEAR provides great solutions to developers no matter which stack they're building on and now that includes the Ethereum modular blockchain landscape."