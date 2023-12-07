Robinhood launches crypto trading app in Europe

Robinhood, the investment app, today announced the launch of its crypto trading app in the European Union. The app will go live on Thursday, with over 25 coins and tokens available to investors, including bitcoin, ether and SOL.

The company launched its brokerage services in the UK just a week ago after two failed attempts. One of those involved the purchase of UK crypto startup Ziglu, but that deal ultimately fell through.

In its announcement today, Robinhood said its platform is the only one on the market that offers to repay a percentage of customers’ trading volume each month in bitcoin. Users can also earn referral bonuses in bitcoin.

“The EU has developed one of the world’s most comprehensive policies for crypto asset regulation, which is why we chose the region to anchor Robinhood Crypto’s international expansion plans,” said Johann Kerbrat, GM of Robinhood Crypto, in a statement.