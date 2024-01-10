Robinhood plans to list spot bitcoin ETFs as quickly as it can

Companies • January 10, 2024, 6:04PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Robinhood’s CEO Vlad Tenev said the firm intends to list the 11 newly approved spot bitcoin ETFs as quickly as it can. 

Vlad Tenev, CEO of the investment app Robinhood, said that the firm will begin offering spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as quickly as it can. 

The statement came right after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs for the first time. Now, 11 spot bitcoin ETFs will be start trading as soon as tomorrow. 

"Exciting update from Washington today! As a pioneer in offering spot crypto trading, Robinhood is thrilled about the SEC's decision to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs," Tenev wrote on the social media platform X."

"We've been ahead of the curve in crypto access, and we plan to list these ETFs on Robinhood as soon as possible," Tenev added. "This milestone enhances the integration of cryptocurrencies with traditional finance. It not only offers clarity but also opens avenues for sophisticated risk management tools that benefit our customers in managing their digital asset investments."

Risk management strategies

THE SCOOP

Keep up with the latest news, trends, charts and views on crypto and DeFi with a new biweekly newsletter from The Block's Frank Chaparro

By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
By signing-up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Tenev said that Robinhood has educational materials on bitcoin, ETFs and risk management strategies. 

Robinhood, which offers cryptocurrency trading on its platform, said last month that volumes had surged  amid an ongoing rally.

The 11 tradable spot bitcoin ETFs approved on Wednesday include funds from Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashdex, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

MK Manoylov has been a reporter for The Block since 2020 — joining just before bitcoin surpassed $20,000 for the first time. Since then, MK has written nearly 1,000 articles for the publication, covering any and all crypto news but with a penchant toward NFT, metaverse, web3 gaming, funding, crime, hack and crypto ecosystem stories. MK holds a graduate degree from New York University's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program (SHERP) and has also covered health topics for WebMD and Insider. You can follow MK on X @MManoylov and on LinkedIn.

More by MK Manoylov