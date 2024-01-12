Bitcoin's next halving could now be just 100 days away

Bitcoin’s next halving event — which will see the block reward for miners on the network drop from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC -5.38% — is now approaching and just 100 days or approximately 14,500 blocks away, according to estimates from CoinGecko and OKLink.

The estimated countdown is based on Bitcoin's average block generation time of 10 minutes, setting a potential date of April 22 as things stand.

Bitcoin halvings are programmed to occur automatically every 210,000 blocks, roughly every four years. Once hit, miners will receive 50% less in bitcoin rewards for every block they verify and add to the blockchain. However, they will continue to earn the additional transaction fees per block as normal.

There have been three halving events in Bitcoin's history so far, reducing its block reward inflation from 50 to 25 BTC in 2012, then to 12.5 BTC in 2016 and 6.25 BTC at the last halving on May 11, 2020. In the long term, there will only ever be 21 million bitcoin in existence. The halving events will continue until the last bitcoin is expected to be mined around the year 2140. After this, miners will only earn from transaction fees.

The impact of Bitcoin halvings on the market

Historically, Bitcoin halvings have been associated with significant fluctuations in the cryptocurrency's price. While not a direct cause-and-effect relationship, these events have often preceded substantial bull runs in the bitcoin market.

Last month, analysts at spot bitcoin ETF issuer VanEck said they expect the event to pass with "minimal drama," with bitcoin rising above $48,000 post-halving and miners seeing little distress thanks to much-improved balance sheets.

The analysts then expect bitcoin to climb a "Presidential-sized wall of worry" in this U.S. election year to reach an all-time high by November and an ultimate cycle peak of up to $160,000. "If Bitcoin reaches $100,000 by December, we make a long-shot call that Satoshi Nakamoto will be named Time Magazine's ‘Man of the Year’," they said.

Bitcoin was trading $44,389 at 11:00 a.m. ET, according to The Block’s price data.