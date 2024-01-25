Kraken hires former N26 and Coinbase execs to help bolster compliance and global expansion

Crypto exchange Kraken announced two strategic hires on Thursday it said would help position the company for "continued growth amid evolving global regulatory environments."

The first to join is Gilles BianRosa, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, reporting to the exchange's CEO David Ripley. BianRosa previously held CPO positions at European neobank N26, audio platform SoundCloud and technology firm Samsung Electronics.

Marcus Hughes will take lead as Kraken's Global Head of Regulatory Strategy after serving as Managing Director of Europe and General Counsel for international expansion at Coinbase for one and a half years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"As we get ready for the next phase of growth in crypto markets, we need to ensure we can quickly adapt to rapidly changing market trends while navigating an increasingly complex and divergent regulatory landscape,” Ripley said a statement.

"We will be innovating, launching new products, entering new markets and continuously improving our offering, all while ensuring compliance with applicable regulatory requirements across the many markets we operate in," he added.