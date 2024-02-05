Solana 'Chapter 2' crypto phone reaches 60,000 preorders

The next generation of Solana's hit crypto phone series is already receiving high levels of interest nearly a year before the product is set to ship.

Called "Solana Mobile Chapter 2," the successor to Solana Mobile Saga reached 60,000 preorders in under three weeks, a Solana spokesperson told The Block.

"The response to Solana Mobile has been incredible," said Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs. "Since Chapter 2 was announced, we've had over 60,000 preorders and built a real community of dedicated users."

Solana Mobile announced the successor to its hit crypto phone, Solana Mobile Saga, on Jan. 16, and the new version offers a cheaper entry for users to have a physical phone with crypto-supporting software built in. Individuals can purchase the Solana Chapter 2 wallet for $450, with the phones scheduled to start shipping in 2025.

Initially unveiled in June 2022, Solana Mobile Saga first cost $1,000 to purchase before its price tag was lowered to $599, The Block previously reported. Saga sold out in the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2023.

Referral leaderboard

Solana Mobile has a leaderboard to rank the number of referrals individuals doled out ahead of Chapter 2's launch, and the top 1,500 individuals will get a non-transferrable Element NFT and a shot at getting rewards from Solana ecosystem teams such as Mad Lads, Jupiter, Tensor and Backpack.

The first leaderboard snapshot is Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. ET, and every preorder wallet will receive a preorder token after each snapshot.