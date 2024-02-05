Exclusive

Solana 'Chapter 2' crypto phone reaches 60,000 preorders

Companies • February 5, 2024, 10:00AM EST
  • Chapter 2, the successor to Solana’s hit crypto phone Saga, reached 60,000 preorders ahead of its tentative 2025 rollout. 

The next generation of Solana's hit crypto phone series is already receiving high levels of interest nearly a year before the product is set to ship. 

Called "Solana Mobile Chapter 2," the successor to Solana Mobile Saga reached 60,000 preorders in under three weeks, a Solana spokesperson told The Block.

"The response to Solana Mobile has been incredible," said Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs. "Since Chapter 2 was announced, we've had over 60,000 preorders and built a real community of dedicated users." 

Solana Mobile announced the successor to its hit crypto phone, Solana Mobile Saga, on Jan. 16, and the new version offers a cheaper entry for users to have a physical phone with crypto-supporting software built in. Individuals can purchase the Solana Chapter 2 wallet for $450, with the phones scheduled to start shipping in 2025. 

Initially unveiled in June 2022, Solana Mobile Saga first cost $1,000 to purchase before its price tag was lowered to $599, The Block previously reported. Saga sold out in the U.S. on Dec. 15, 2023.

Solana Mobile has a leaderboard to rank the number of referrals individuals doled out ahead of Chapter 2's launch, and the top 1,500 individuals will get a non-transferrable Element NFT and a shot at getting rewards from Solana ecosystem teams such as Mad Lads, Jupiter, Tensor and Backpack.

The first leaderboard snapshot is Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. ET, and every preorder wallet will receive a preorder token after each snapshot. 


