<p>On stage at ETHDenver in Colorado Thursday, blockchain software firm StarkWare — the developer behind Ethereum Layer-2 network Starknet — announced it is set to launch a new open-source zero knowledge prover called Stwo.</p>\r\n<p>Currently under development, Stwo is an implementation of Circle STARKs, enabling “ultra-efficient” proving to reduce latency and processing costs. This should result in lower transaction fees and circumvent constraints in StarkWare’s existing prover, Stone, according to the StarkWare team.</p>\r\n<p>“With great speed comes great possibility,” StarkWare COO Oren Katz said in a statement shared with The Block. “Stwo will bring new possibilities for scaling. And they’ll be available for everyone, given that it will be open-source from day one [under the Apache 2.0 permissive free software license].”</p>\r\n<p>As the engine that powers Starknet’s tech stack, the prover is a system that can confirm transactions are valid without needing to share all the details on the main blockchain. It does this by creating a special kind of cryptographic proof to compress transactions.</p>\r\n<p>“It’s especially exciting that just a week after the new Circle STARK protocol was announced as a theoretical breakthrough, this protocol is already springing to life with the development of this blazingly fast prover,” Katz said.</p>\r\n<p>“The prover is the magic wand of STARK technology. It plays a key role in scaling Ethereum,” he added. “The implementation of Circle STARK in Stwo will help supercharge Ethereum scaling by more efficiently generating proofs.”</p>\r\n<p>Developed in collaboration with cryptographers at Polygon Labs, Circle STARKs are a variant of the proofs widely used for Layer 2 scaling solutions, enabling Starknet to have faster finalization on both Layer 1 and Layer 2, according to the team.</p>\r\n<p>Starknet was launched in alpha state on the Ethereum mainnet in November 2021. Since then, the StarkWare team has gradually open-sourced elements of the Starknet stack, including the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/189798/starkware-open-sources-latest-version-of-its-cairo-programming-language">Cairo 1.0</a> programming language, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/201471/starkware-rolls-out-open-source-client-papyrus-for-starknet">Papyrus</a> client software and the Starknet <a href="https://starkware.co/resource/starknets-new-sequencer/">sequencer</a> (a component that orders and batches multiple off-chain transactions before submitting them to the Ethereum blockchain).</p>\r\n<p>StarkWare previously open-sourced its existing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/208731/starkware-open-sources-prover-technology-for-ethereum-layer-2-network">Stone</a> prover under the same license in August 2023 and eventually plans to fully open-source the Starknet stack.</p>\r\n<h2>Starknet token unlock criticism</h2>\r\n<p>The announcement comes just over a week after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278166/starknet-token-strk">Starknet’s native token</a> began trading on centralized exchanges and STRK airdrop claims for the token’s distribution were opened on Feb. 20.</p>\r\n<p>The initial distribution involved 728 million STRK, accounting for 7.28% of the 10 billion total supply. Some 1.297 million wallets were deemed eligible for this distribution, based on a November snapshot that looked at the volume of transactions and interactions on the network. This eligibility extended to members of the Protocol Guild, EIP authors, solo stakers, and open-source developers from outside the web3 space.</p>\r\n<p>However, the broader distribution plan faced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277491/core-contributors-investors-to-unlock-1-3-billion-of-starknet-tokens-just-two-months-after-it-becomes-tradable">criticism</a> from some because Starkware’s core contributors and investors were set to receive over 1.3 billion STRK, or 13% of the total supply, on April 15 — less than two months after the token’s launch.</p>\r\n<p>On Feb. 20, StarkWare said it would be sticking to the plan, but just days later, it opted to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278714/starkware-opts-to-gradually-release-strk-token-following-user-feedback">change</a> the release schedule following user feedback, dropping the portion of tokens initially unlocked from 13% to 0.64%, with a more gradual monthly unlock thereafter.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 