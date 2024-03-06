<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has reached a $874.5 million in-principle settlement with FTX and Alameda Research estates, according to a Wednesday bankruptcy court filing. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Upon court approval of the settlement, BlockFi — which was hit by the collapse of FTX in 2022 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy soon after — will receive a customer claim against FTX worth $185.2 million and a claim of $689.3 million from FTX’s sister trading firm Alameda Research, according to the </span><a href="https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.njb.1094078/gov.uscourts.njb.1094078.2172.0.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlockFi customers are expected to receive the claims at full value, as long as FTX meets its distribution goals, the filing said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Out of the $874.5 million, $250 million will be a secured claim, for which there is collateral to prioritize the payment to BlockFi after FTX’s reorganization plan is approved by creditors. “BlockFi ensures that it will receive that $250 million shortly after the FTX plan is confirmed and goes effective – likely allowing a second interim distribution in the near term,” the court filing said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">FTX filed its </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267979/ftxs-revised-reorganization-plan-values-crypto-claims-at-time-of-bankruptcy"><span style="font-weight: 400;">amended reorganization plan</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in December 2023, which the company said reflects compromises designed to provide the best outcome for all creditors and stakeholders.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, a U.S. bankruptcy court </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276370/judge-approves-blockfi-and-3ac-settlement"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved a settlement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> between BlockFi and Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that collapsed in 2022. While the approval settled counterclaims, details of the settlement remain undisclosed.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>