<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The U.S. Attorney's Office has filed an action to recover cryptocurrency that was traceable to a "pig butchering" scheme targeting a Massachusetts resident and 36 others. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The government seeks to forfeit about $2.3 million in a variety of cryptocurrencies, including USD coin, tether, ether and solana, according to a <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-ma/pr/united-states-files-forfeiture-action-recover-cryptocurrency-traceable-pig-butchering"><span class="s2">statement</span></a> on Wednesday. Authorities say they started an investigation into the scheme in the spring of 2023 and revealed that crypto had been seized from funds associated with 37 victims, including the Massachusetts resident. That resident specifically was t</span><span class="s1">ricked into wiring $400,000 to a crypto wallet "hosted by a legitimate cryptocurrency exchange," according to the statement. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"Some of the funds were traced to two Binance accounts and the cryptocurrency was seized in January 2024," the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts said. "The investigation revealed that the accounts from which the cryptocurrency was seized had been associated with funds from 36 other victims of fraud located across the United States."</span></p>
<h2 class="p3"><span class="s5">Past warnings</span></h2>
<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Pig butchering is a technique</span><span class="s5"> in which scammers establish trust online and then get the victim to invest in a crypto scheme before the victim realizes they have been defrauded. Regulators in the U.S. have warned investors of the technique and have brought charges against some bad actors. </span><span class="s5"> </span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s5">For example, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued <a href="https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8859-24"><span class="s6">warnings</span></a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273634/cftc-charges-digital-asset-platform-over-pig-butchering-scheme"><span class="s6">charged</span></a> digital asset platform Debiex with fraud last month for allegedly using pig butchering to take $2.3 million from investors. </span></p>
<p class="p4"><span class="s1">The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also <a href="https://www.fincen.gov/sites/default/files/shared/FinCEN_Alert_Pig_Butchering_FINAL_508c.pdf"><span class="s7">warned</span></a> investors recently when it issued an alert late last year on pig butchering. </span></p>