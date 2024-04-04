<p>Cryptocurrency users are sending crypto to a man to buy goats and name them after crypto-related people, products or concepts.</p>\r\n<p>This all started when Richard Opany <a href="https://twitter.com/OpanyRichard/status/1774741973389148252">bought a goat</a> over the Easter period using his $100 worldcoin airdrop and called it Sam, after Worldcoin co-founder Sam Altman. This added to the two goats he already owned.</p>\r\n<p>Shortly after this, Leighton Cusack, the co-founder of PoolTogether, sent Opany $100 to buy a goat. Opany took the money and bought two goats, naming one Higher — likely in reference to people's desires for crypto prices — and the other Base, after Coinbase’s Layer 2 network.</p>\r\n<p>Two crypto anons have already suggested tokenizing the goat that he bought with worldcoin, although Opany wasn’t sure how to do so.</p>\r\n<p>Opany already has at least four orders for buying and naming more goats. CoinCenter Head of Comms Neeraj Agrawal <a href="https://twitter.com/NeerajKA/status/1775885850863129044">sent him $50</a> to buy a goat and name it after his friend Nic Carter, a general partner at Castle Island Ventures. A crypto anon known as Brunny, previously the head of ecosystems at Aztec Network, also <a href="https://twitter.com/Blulinski/status/1775893655573917749">sent Opany $50</a> to name a goat Boaty McBoatFace — which won a vote to be the name of a UK polar research vessel, although it was overruled.</p>\r\n<p>Another crypto anon <a href="https://twitter.com/iheartstonks/status/1775888371195224546">sent him</a> the same amount to call a goat after CoinCenter's Neeraj. Carter <a href="https://twitter.com/nic__carter/status/1775908992054644979">sent him $100</a> to call a goat Tungsten, after the heavy cubes that became a meme on Crypto Twitter over two years ago (where Agrawal memed a Bloomberg headline <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-15/crypto-traders-to-blame-for-surging-sales-of-small-tungsten-cubes">into reality</a>).</p>\r\n<p>Opany has been sent around $1,120 in crypto across multiple blockchain layers, <a href="https://debank.com/profile/0xd075caa6e58702e028d0e43cb796b73d23ab3ea5/history?">onchain data shows</a>. He has forwarded some of the money to crypto exchanges.</p>\r\n<p>When Carter asked how many goats Opany could accommodate, he <a href="https://twitter.com/OpanyRichard/status/1775899022324342854">said</a> the maximum would be 15 goats.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>