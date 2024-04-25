<p>Asset management firm Franklin Templeton has enabled the peer-to-peer transfers of tokenized shares in its on-chain U.S. Government Money Fund.</p>\r\n<p>With each share represented by the BENJI token on the Polygon and Stellar blockchains, Franklin Templeton leads the tokenized U.S. Treasuries niche. Its 32% market share represents $384 million in assets, according to data compiled by asset management firm 21.co, the parent company of bitcoin exchange-traded fund provider 21Shares.</p>\r\n<p>“We are excited that BENJI token holders will have the ability to transfer shares amongst each other,” Franklin Templeton Head of Digital Assets Roger Bayston said in a <a href="https://www.franklintempleton.com/press-releases/news-room/2024/franklin-templeton-announces-availability-of-peer-to-peer-transfers-for-franklin-onchain-u.s.-government-money-fund">statement</a>. “Eventually, we hope for assets built on blockchain rails, such as the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, to work seamlessly with the rest of the digital asset ecosystem.”</p>\r\n<p>Franklin Templeton was the first U.S.-registered fund to use a public blockchain to process transactions and record share ownership, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228445/franklin-templeton-fund-polygon">launching</a> in 2021. Total assets under management in tokenized government securities currently stand at around <a href="https://dune.com/21co/tokenization-government-securities">$1.2 billion</a>.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_290923"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1387px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-290923" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-25-at-15.04.34.png" alt="Market Landscape of Tokenized Government Securities by Product. Image: 21.co/Dune Analytics." width="1377" height="583" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Market Landscape of Tokenized Government Securities by Product. Image: <a href="https://dune.com/21co/tokenization-government-securities">21.co/Dune Analytics</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Competition from BlackRock's BUIDL</h2>\r\n<p>However, Franklin Templeton's U.S. Government Money Fund has recently come under stiff competition from BlackRock’s new BUIDL fund, tokenized in collaboration with Securitize on Ethereum. BUIDL has grown to capture 25% of the market just a month after its launch, managing <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285142/new-blackrock-tokenized-fund-garners-160-million-in-deposits">$304 million</a> in assets, eating into Franklin Templeton’s lead. </p>\r\n<p>Franklin Templeton's fund is designed to offer a competitive return by primarily investing in government securities and related instruments and seeks to maintain a stable $1 share price. Investors can access the fund via the Benji Investments Android and iOS app, the firm said.</p>\r\n<p>Franklin Templeton also operates one of the recently launched U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs, EZBC, attracting nearly $334 million in assets under management, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings-usd">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/spot-bitcoin-etf-onchain-holdings-usd/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF On-Chain Holdings (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>