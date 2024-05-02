<p>Bitcoin and ether have both rallied back above the $59,000 and $3,000 marks, respectively, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The largest digital asset by market cap increased by over 4.3% in the past 24 hours, now changing hands for $59,233 at 12:03 p.m. ET, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page</a>. The price of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288630/ether-derivatives-conditions-could-trigger-sharp-eth-price-swing-in-the-near-future-analysts-say" data-v-f87c67ca="">ether</a> has increased by 4% to $2,994 in the same period. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $2.34 trillion, a <span class="gecko-up"><i class="fas fa-fw fa-caret-up"></i>3.7%</span> increase in the last 24 hours, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/">data</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Policy decisions that could boost risk-on sentiment</h2>\r\n<p>According to QCP Capital analysts, two U.S. economic policy decisions could nurture risk-on sentiment in the market, benefiting assets such as bitcoin and ether. One decision cited in Thursday's QCP Capital report was Federal Reserve Chair Powell's post-rate decision speech, during which he announced the reduction of Quantitative Tightening (QT) from $60 billion monthly to $25 billion.</p>\r\n<p>The analysts also pointed to the Quarterly Refund Announcement (QRA), where the Treasury said it would keep issuances for longer maturities unchanged, reducing fears of a spike in longer-term yields.</p>\r\n<p>"This should help to push down the dollar rally which is positive for risk assets, possibly causing bitcoin to have bounced off the $56,500 low and has decisively broke above $58,000, also ether has rallied close to $3,000 again," the analysts said. A strong dollar can deter investment in risk assets — like bitcoin — as it prompts investors to seek higher returns on bonds and term deposits, thereby boosting demand for the dollar overall.</p>\r\n<h2>Bitcoin's outlook for May</h2>\r\n<p>Bitfinex analysts emphasized bitcoin's ongoing role as the primary price barometer for the crypto market in May and its pivotal position as a leading indicator for the overall market cap of the asset class as a whole. </p>\r\n<p>"We expect bitcoin to continue being the price action benchmark for the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292013/jack-dorsey-block-federal-investigation-square-cash-app-sactions-violations-nbc-news-reports">crypto</a> market in May and the leading indicator for the entire market cap of asset class," Bitfinex analysts told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>The analysts observed a growing correlation between <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292078/spot-bitcoin-etf-record-outflow">bitcoin</a> and traditional financial market indicators, particularly as more financial institutions integrate cryptocurrency into their portfolios. "As a consequence, we expect that in the short term, the economic environment will have a significant impact on crypto asset values," the analysts said.</p>\r\n<p>While acknowledging the absence of imminent rate cuts after Wednesday's FOMC meeting, the Bitfinex analysts expressed confidence in the current economic environment's resilience. "The economic environment today is remarkably resilient, and our belief is that, in general, consumers and businesses are better prepared and informed of the condition of the underlying economy than they have been in previous cycles," they said.</p>\r\n<p>Looking ahead, the analysts forecasted a period of consolidation for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291951/bitcoin-back-above-58000-as-fed-cites-lack-of-further-progress-fighting-inflation">bitcoin</a> prices over the next one to two months, with trading expected to occur within a defined range while experiencing swings of up to $10,000 in either direction.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>