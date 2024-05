Middle Eastern cryptocurrency exchange Rain was "likely exploited" for $14.8 million, according to well-known crypto internet sleuth ZachXBT, who posted the claim on their Telegram channel on Monday.

The exploit happened "on April 29, 2024, after [Rain's] BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP wallets saw suspicious outflows," said ZachXBT. "Funds were quickly transferred to instant exchanges and swapped for BTC and ETH."

Rain did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block.