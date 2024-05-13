<p>Donald Trump and Justin Bieber have taken first and second place, respectively, in terms of the value of their crypto holdings, according to <a href="https://platform.arkhamintelligence.com/explorer/entity/donald-trump">data</a> from blockchain analytics firm Arkham. The analytics company combines blockchain analytics with financial filings to locate the wallets of specific people and firms. </p>\r\n<p>"We’ve labeled over 100 celebrities with more than one million X followers. The top five in terms of followers are Justin Bieber ($450,000 in crypto), Donald Trump ($6.4 million in crypto), Neymar Jr. ($56,000), Jimmy Fallon ($113,000) and Kevin Hart ($40,000)," Arkham Intelligence <a href="https://twitter.com/arkhamintel/status/1790014778519265463">posted</a> on X.com.</p>\r\n<h2>Donald Trump's crypto holdings</h2>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Former U.S. president Trump has 87.2 million X.com followers, and according to Arkham Intelligence data, his c</span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">rypto net worth is over $6 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">The top holding in the former president's crypto portfolio is over $4 million worth of the Trump-inspired <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293416/trump-and-biden-inspired-memecoins-rally-despite-broader-crypto-pullback">memecoin</a> MAGA (ticker: TRUMP). </span><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">According to Arkham Intelligence data, the second largest holding in the portfolio is over 429 ether.</span></p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Data shows that Trump's crypto wallets last saw significant activity on December 28, 2024, when 250 ether was sent to the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293912/coinbase-cant-force-the-sec-to-write-new-rules-appeals-court-rules">Coinbase</a> cryptocurrency exchange.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294065"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1112px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-294065" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Trump-crypto-holdings-1102x675.jpg" alt="" width="1102" height="675" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Donald Trump. Image: Arkham Intelligence.</p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Justin Bieber's crypto holdings</h2>\r\n<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber has over 110 million X.com followers, and according to Arkham Intelligence, he has a crypto net worth of over $451,000.</p>\r\n<p><span class="css-1qaijid r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">The top holding in the crypto portfolio connected with the pop star is ether, valued at over $433,000.</span></p>\r\n<p>Arkham details that the most recent significant activity associated with the portfolio was the purchase of a Yuga Labs' Otherside Meta NFT for $20,000 on Opensea in May 2022.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_294061"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1112px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-294061" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/justin-bieber-crypto-holdings-1102x675.jpg" alt="" width="1102" height="675" /><p class="wp-caption-text">Justin Bieber crypto holdings. Image: Arkham</p></div>\r\n\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-499091d6="">\r\n<h2 data-v-f87c67ca="">Trump says he'll accept crypto campaign donations</h2>\r\n</div>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-499091d6="">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Last Wednesday, Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293384/donald-trump-crypto-campaign-donation" data-v-f87c67ca="">said</a> he would ensure cryptocurrency can be used for his campaign donations.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">In multiple video </span><a href="https://twitter.com/frankdegods/status/1788377000941367340?s=46" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">clips</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> uploaded to X by Frank Degods, a non-fungible token creator and influencer, Trump appeared to tell a group of buyers of </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/267294/trump-hawks-new-nfts-for-a-chance-to-win-a-piece-of-his-mugshot-suit" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">his NFTs</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> that he intends to accept campaign donations in crypto.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">“If you can’t, I’ll make sure you can,” Trump said. “Can we donate to the Trump campaign using crypto? I believe the answer is yes."