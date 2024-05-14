Exclusive

ZK project Hylé raises $2.6 million in funding round led by Framework Ventures

Companies • May 14, 2024, 8:01AM EDT
Quick Take

  • ZK project Hylé raised $2.6 million in funding led by Framework Ventures. 
  • The fresh raise brings Hylé’s total funding raised to $3.4 million, and the firm’s total cash to around $5 million. 