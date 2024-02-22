Ethereum Foundation looks to standardize zero knowledge-based scaling solutions through research grants

Crypto Ecosystems • February 22, 2024, 6:23AM EST
  • The Ethereum Foundation announced a grants program dedicated to zero-knowledge (ZK) technology for Layer 2 scaling.
  • This round of ZK grants was announced in collaboration with Layer 2 projects such as Aztec, Polygon, Scroll, Taiko, and zkSync.
