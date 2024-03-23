<p>Polygon zkEVM, the Ethereum Layer 2 network which was launched a year ago this week, appears to be suffering a network outage. Multiple block explorers show an outage of over twelve hours, at time of publishing, since a block was successfully sequenced and added to the chain. </p>\r\n<p>The Polygon zkEVM team has yet to officially respond, though a message on the zkEVM section of Polygonscan <a href="https://zkevm.polygonscan.com/">reads</a> "The zkEVM mainnet network is currently on-going unscheduled maintenance, block data might not be up to date."</p>\r\n<p>Launched on March 27, 2023 with a symbolic first <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222950/polygon-labs-unveils-zkevm-layer-2-scaling-solution">transaction</a> by Vitalik Buterin, Polygon zkEVM is a zero-knowledge scaling rollup solution that's compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, or EVM. However, Polygon zkEVM has failed to gain the traction of similar Layer 2 networks, seeing far fewer transactions than its competitors, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/zk-rollups">data dashboard</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/zk-rollups/transactions-on-zk-rollups-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transactions on ZK-Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>Polygon did not immediately return The Block's request for a comment.</p>\r\n<p><em>This is a developing story.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>