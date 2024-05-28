<p>Anzen Finance, a firm issuing the digital dollar USDz, has raised $4 million in seed funding.</p>\r\n<p>Mechanism Capital, Circle Ventures, Frax, Arca, Infinity Ventures, Cherubic Ventures, Palm Drive Ventures, M31 Capital, Kraynos Capital and others participated in the funding round, according to a release shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>The seed funding comprises the firm's total funding to date. Anzen's board of directors will not change following the funding round, the firm's founder Ben Shyong told The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Anzen allows users to mint USDz, which is supported by "a diversified portfolio of private credit assets," the company release continues. These cash-flowing RWAs collateralize USDz, and the token can be staked throughout other DeFi protocols. Anzen is live on the Layer 1 Ethereum and the Layer 2 network <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283056/base-dencun-transactions-users-surge">Base</a>.</p>\r\n<p>The company aims to use the fresh financing to broaden USDz support across blockchains and protocols, broadening the ways users can earn rewards with the token.</p>\r\n<p>"We'll focus on adoption and new use cases for USDz across partner protocols and multiple chains," Shyong said. "This means that Anzen users will have plenty of opportunities with many dApps to earn rewards as a USDz holder. For example on Base, there's a USDz-USDC liquidity pair on Aerodrome where USDz holders can earn Aero incentives."</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/248787/base-tvl-doubles-to-380-million-following-aerodrome-launch">Aerodome</a> is the top decentralized exchange on Base and the sixth highest-ranking DEX by total value locked, coming in at nearly $726 million, <a href="https://defillama.com/protocols/Dexes">data</a> from DeFiLlama shows.</p>\r\n<h2>The rise of RWAs</h2>\r\n<p>The market capitalization for RWA-aligned tokens hit $9.05 billion as of 9:52 a.m. ET (13:52 UTC) on May 27, according to the crypto price tracker <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/real-world-assets-rwa">CoinGecko</a>. The market capitalization grew 64% in the two months since hitting a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283874/rwa-tokens-and-memecoins-post-gains-in-crypto-rebound">$5.54 billion</a> market capitalization on March 21.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum is the most popular chain for RWA tokenization, holding 43.26 billion as of May 24, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. Tron comes in second with $483.4 million held.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/real-world-assets/value-locked-in-rwa-by-chain/embed" title="Value Locked in RWA by Chain" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>