<p>The daily transaction volume of Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 network incubated by Coinbase, has experienced significant growth over the last week — likely driven by low transaction fees following the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281258/base-to-support-eip-4844-from-day-1-following-dencun-upgrade?utm_source=rss&amp;utm_medium=rss">Dencun upgrade</a>.</p>
<p>This Layer 2 network witnessed a sudden spike in daily users and transactions, reaching record highs shortly after the Dencun upgrade. This led to a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282417/ethereum-layer-2s-show-dramatic-drop-in-transaction-fees-after-dencun">dramatic drop</a> in transaction fees on most Layer 2s, including Base.</p>
<p>The number of daily transactions on the Base network was about 440,000 just before Dencun. The transaction count, based on a seven-day moving average, reached a new peak of over 1.05 million transactions on March 17 — just days after the Dencun upgrade, according to The Block's <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups">data dashboard</a>.</p>
<p>This surpassed the transaction volumes of other leading optimistic rollups. Arbitrum had 960,000 transactions and Optimism had 519,000 transactions on March 17.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>A similar trend was observed in the influx of new users on Base. The number of weekly new users on Base spiked to <a href="https://dune.com/watermeloncrypto/base">800,000</a> last week, marking a 600% increase from the previous week before the Dencun upgrade was implemented and a record high for the network.</p>
<p>The upgrade introduced a new transaction type for Layer 2s called blobs. These blobs provide a new location point for chains when posting information on Ethereum, moving away from the traditional "calldata" method, thereby offering a direct route to reducing fees.</p>
<p>The median gas fees on Base dropped from around $0.5 on March 13, just before Dencun was activated, to about $0.003 now — one of the lowest among various Layer 2 networks. Meanwhile, the average fee on Base is currently $0.09.</p>