<p>The real world asset (RWA) token market cap now stands at $5.54 billion, an increase of over <span class="tw-text-success-500 dark:tw-text-success-400 tw-break-words">31%</span> in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/real-world-assets-rwa">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Of the top five tokens in the RWA token sub-sector, the largest gainers were POLYX, the native token of the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/256970/polymesh-polyx-usd">Polymesh</a> blockchain, which surged by 86.5%, Centrifuge, which saw a rise of 46.5%, and Ondo, which experienced an increase of 33% in the past 24 hours.</p>\r\n<p>Polymesh is a blockchain project designed specifically for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283319/sygnum-issues-50-million-of-matter-labs-reserves-as-fidelity-ilf-security-tokens-on-zksync">security tokens</a> and is one of many protocols involved in the tokenization of real world assets, where rights to an asset are converted into digital tokens on a blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>Real world assets encompass a wide range of tangible and intangible items, from physical properties to patents and copyrights. The tokenization of real world assets promises to revolutionized how these assets are handled and traded, a shift that could led to increased liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency in asset management.</p>\r\n<h2>Memecoin market cap rally</h2>\r\n<p>The memecoin market cap has also increased, gaining 16.0% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>All of the top five memecoins by market capitalization in the CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token" data-v-f87c67ca="">memecoin market capitalization category</a> have posted double-digit gains in the past 24 hours, with the exception of Shiba Inu, which experienced a more modest 7% increase in the same period.</p>\r\n<p>Floki, among the top five <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282471/memecoins-rally-despite-pullback-in-wider-crypto-market">memecoins</a> by market cap, has demonstrated the most notable rally in the past 24 hours, surging by over 38%, at 6:19 a.m. ET, according to <span data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248510/floki-floki-usd">The Block's Price Page</a>. </span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_283875"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 720px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-283875" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/floki-memecoin.png" alt="" width="710" height="504" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Floki has rallied over 38% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>