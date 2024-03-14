<p>The meme coin market cap has increased by over 9% in the past 24 hours, significantly outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which posted a slight downturn of over 0.2% during the same period.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">The top five memecoins by market capitalization in the CoinGecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/meme-token">memecoin market capitalization category</a> account for around 35% of the total memecoin market capitalization of over $66 billion. </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Of the top five <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281063/misspelled-celebrity-memecoins-on-solana-surge-in-price-such-as-jeo-boden-danold-tromp-and-olen-mosk" data-v-f87c67ca="">memecoins</a><span data-v-f87c67ca="">, dogwifhat has posted the most impressive rally in the past 24 hours, reaching an all-time high price. The coin is trading at $3.18, up over 42% in the past 24 hours, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Price Page shows</a>. </span></p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_282475"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 728px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-282475" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/dogwifhat.png" alt="" width="718" height="503" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Dogwifhat price hits an all-time high, leading a memecoin rally in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<div dir="auto" data-v-f87c67ca="">\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"> </div>\r\n<div data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-02bbd79b="" data-coin-index-target="description"><span data-v-f87c67ca="">Major memecoins such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282407/elon-musk-tesla-with-dogecoin">dogecoin</a>, </span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">shiba inu</span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">, pepe and floki </span>increased by 7%, 2%, 14% and 6%, respectively, in the past 24 hours. In comparison, blue-chip cryptocurrencies such as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279521/ether-price-rise-ignites-altseason-speculation-amid-decline-in-eth-exchange-reserves" data-v-f87c67ca="">ether</a> decreased by around 2.5% during the same period, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-02bbd79b="">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<h2>Elon Musk hints at Tesla Dogecoin payments</h2>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">The rally in the memecoin sub-sector comes after a video posted on X.com showed Elon Musk discussing the possibility of customers being able to purchase Tesla cars with Dogecoin</span><span data-v-f87c67ca="">.</span></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">"When can you buy Tesla with Dogecoin? At some point, I think we should enable that," Musk said in a </span><a href="https://twitter.com/dogeofficialceo/status/1768087572234793050" data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">video</span></a><span data-v-f87c67ca=""> uploaded by X user @dogeofficialceo. The Tesla CEO made the comments during a recent visit to the firm's Giga factor in Berlin. "Y</span>ou can buy Tesla merch with Doge, which is cool. So, Dogecoin to the moon," he added.</p>\r\n<p>Another boost to memecoin market activity came after news that the Solana-based Dogwifhat mascot — a Shiba Inu wearing a hat — could <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282323/solana-memecoin-dogwifihat-to-grace-las-vegas-skyline-after-650000-raise">grace the Las Vegas skyline</a> following a successful $650,000 community raise. The Dogwifhat logo could now appear in full LED on the Las Vegas Sphere for a week.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">According to the fundraiser's webpage, a call for community contributions has exceeded <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281521/sphere-wif-hat-dogwifhat-holders-set-sights-on-vegas-ad-raise-240000" data-v-f87c67ca="">its fundraising target</a>, hitting $672,288.156 in USD coin (USDC).</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>