<p>If the community around Solana memecoin dogwifhat (WIF) gets its way, a picture of a Shiba Inu in a hat will soon grace the Las Vegas skyline for a week. </p>
<p>That's because a new initiative, unsurprisingly titled "sphere wif hat," seeks to raise $650,000 for one week of advertising the memecoin on Sphere, Las Vegas's recently-launched LED-outfitted spherical event venue. </p>
<p>So far, the <a href="https://wif-sphere.vercel.app/">initiative</a> has raised over $240,000, with many of the donations coming in at the $1-$100 range, according to blockchain data, though two wallets donated $9,999, currently the highest amount donated in a single transaction. </p>

<div id="attachment_281525"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1207px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-281525" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/03/sphere2.png" alt="Histogram showing the frequency of donations to the spherewifhat initiative. " width="1197" height="685" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Not just small-dollar donations; several whales have pledged more than $1,000 for the cause. Source: The Block analysis of blockchain data provided by Solscan.</span></p></div>

<p>Dogwifhat has been on a run in recent days, hitting an <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280799/dogwifhat-all-time-high-binance-listing">all-time high</a> on March 6th following the coin's listing on Binance. The coin is currently trading at $2.22, up 1.66% over the past 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block's Price Page</a> as of 4:15 pm EST. </p>