<p>Solana memecoin dogwifhat's Shiba Inu mascot will grace Sin City's skyline following a successful $650,000 community raise. </p>
<p>According to the fundraiser's webpage, the call for contributions has exceeded <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/281521/sphere-wif-hat-dogwifhat-holders-set-sights-on-vegas-ad-raise-240000">its fundraising target</a>, hitting $672,288.156 in USD Coin (USDC) as of the time of writing. The famous beanie-sporting canine will appear in full LED on Las Vegas's Sphere for a week.</p>
<p>Dogwifhat has rallied this week, reaching an all-time high price. The coin is trading at $2.39, up roughly 18% in the past 24 hours, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/272967/dogwifhat-wif-usd">The Block's price page shows</a>. </p>