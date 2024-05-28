<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Former FTX executive Ryan Salame was sentenced to 90 months after pleading guilty to criminal charges last year. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Salame was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Lewis Kaplan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $6 million in forfeiture and more than $5 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Justice Department. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Ryan Salame agreed to advance the interests of FTX, Alameda Research, and his co-conspirators through an unlawful political influence campaign and through an unlicensed money transmitting business, which helped FTX grow faster and larger by operating outside of the law," said </span><span class="s1">U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/former-ftx-executive-ryan-salame-sentenced-90-months-prison">statement</a> on Tuesday. "</span><span class="s1">Salame’s involvement in two serious federal crimes undermined public trust in American elections and the integrity of the financial system. Today’s sentence underscores the substantial consequences for such offenses.” </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Salame pled <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/statement-us-attorney-damian-williams-guilty-plea-ryan-salame-former-ceo-ftx"><span class="s2">guilty</span></a> in September to conspiring to make unlawful political contributions as well as conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. He was previously the co-CEO of FTX Digital Markets and worked with former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Salame had hoped to get a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294685/former-ftx-executive-ryan-salame-asks-for-no-more-than-18-months-in-prison"><span class="s2">sentence</span></a> of no more than 18 months in prison. His attorneys asserted that Salame did not play a central role in fraudulent activity and that he lost much of his personal fortune when FTX collapsed in November.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Meanwhile, prosecutors said Salame should serve <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295896/us-prosecutors-say-former-ftx-executive-ryan-salame-should-serve-five-to-seven-years-in-prison"><span class="s3">five to seven years</span></a> in prison. They said Salame committed serious crimes to “foster the growth of FTX and burnish Bankman-Fried’s image.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX Co-Founder Gary Wang and FTX's former Engineering Director Nishad Singh have also all pleaded guilty. All three testified during Bankman-Fried's criminal trial last year, though Salame did not. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285465/ftx-founder-sam-bankman-fried-to-serve-up-to-24-25-years-in-prison"><span class="s2">sentenced</span></a> in March to almost 25 years in prison following a criminal fraud trial that took place late last year. Judge Kaplan accused Bankman-Fried of committing perjury during his trial and said the former top exec knew his actions were wrong.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>Updated at 4:05 UTC time to include statement and details from the DOJ</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>