<p>LayerZero, an interoperability protocol for cross-chain asset transfers, has announced the addition of Solana to its network of more than 70 blockchains.</p>
<p>The integration is now live, enabling developers to create applications that can send assets and data to and from Solana via rollups, layer 1s, layer 2s, and other non-EVM chains.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292812/layerzero-airdrop-employees">LayerZero</a> connects the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296932/solana-validators-to-receive-full-priority-fees-as-simd-0096-proposal-gains-approval">Solana network</a> to seven chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Optimism, and Base. It facilitates secure and transparent cross-chain communication, allowing assets and data to be transferred between different blockchain networks. According to <a href="https://messari.io/report/state-of-layerzero-q1-2024">Messari</a>, LayerZero users moved $6.7 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in the first quarter of 2024, generating $11.5 million in revenue.</p>
<h2>Solana integration will expand to 70-plus blockchains</h2>
<p>Wednesday's LayerZero press release also announced future plans to expand the Solana integration to its full network of 70-plus blockchains.</p>
<p>"Integrating Solana is incredibly important. Crypto is built to disrupt the walled gardens of traditional finance. Yet, we sometimes find ourselves creating these walls all over again, like how two of the largest blockchains, Solana and Ethereum, are not able to communicate natively with each other," LayerZero co-founder Bryan Pellegrino said in the release.</p>