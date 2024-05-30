<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon have "reached a settlement in principle," with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, according to a court entry. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">A telephone conference, which was not recorded, was held on Wednesday and a previously planned oral argument set for May 29 had been canceled, according to an entry filed on Thursday. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The oral argument previously set for 5/29/2024 has been cancelled because the parties have informed the Court that they reached a settlement in principle," according to the filing. "The parties must file, by 6/12/2024, papers in support of a proposed final judgment consistent with the settlement."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The SEC <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/212695/sec-charges-terraform-and-do-kwon-post-terra-collapse"><span class="s2">charged</span></a> Terraform and Kwon in February 2023 over the algorithmic stablecoin Terra USD (UST), which collapsed a year earlier. Just weeks ago, both sides were <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291582/lawyers-for-terraform-and-do-kwon-say-fines-should-be-closer-to-1-million-not-the-secs-proposed-5-3-billion"><span class="s3">arguing</span></a> over fine amounts. Lawyers for Terraform and Kwon said fines should be closer to $1 million, while the SEC has proposed them to pay $5.3 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/279240/terraform-labs-do-kwon-to-miss-trial"><span class="s3">trial</span></a> for Terraform against the SEC started in late March, though without Kwon. In April</span><span class="s1">, a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286557/terraform-co-founder-do-kwon-found-liable-for-fraud-reports"><span class="s5">jury</span></a> found that both Terraform and Kwon misled investors and were found liable for civil fraud. The main issues that the jury had to delve into revolved around the SEC's claims that Kwon and Terraform violated federal securities laws by engaging in fraud connected to the buying and selling of Terraform securities. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">The former executive has been caught in a back-and-forth between being extradited to the U.S. or South Korea. Kwon was</span><span class="s6"> <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/222286/do-kwon-terra-luna-arrested-montenegro"><span class="s5">arrested</span></a> in Montenegro in March 2023 for using a counterfeit passport while attempting to exit the country.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>