<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale Investments is the latest issue to update its registration statement for its proposed Ethereum fund, adding language on the treatment of ether and how much the trust holds of it.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale filed its amended <a href="https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1725210/000119312524150496/d655139ds3a.htm"><span class="s2">S-3 registration statement</span></a> on Thursday, a day after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297499/blackrock-files-amended-s-1-registration-statement-for-upcoming-ethereum-etf-with-more-disclosures"><span class="s2">BlackRock</span></a> filed its amended S-1 statement and a week after </span><span class="s3">the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296304/sec-approves-ethereum-etfs"><span class="s4">approved</span></a> 19b-4 forms for eight Ethereum exchange-traded funds. </span></p>
<p class="p3"><span class="s5">The crypto asset manager included new language in the updated filing about how much ether would be needed to create a basket of shares. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"As of May 28, 2024, the number of Ether required to create a Basket of 100 Shares is approximately 0.94552590 Ether and the number of Ether required to create a Basket of 10,000 Shares after giving effect to the Amended Trust Agreement would have been 94.552590 Ether," the latest filing read. </span></p>
<p><span class="s1">More registration statements are expected to be filed as the SEC has asked issuers to hand in their drafts by Friday, sources told <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/297699/sec-told-spot-ethereum-etf-issuers-to-get-first-round-of-draft-s-1-forms-in-by-friday-sources"><span class="s2">The Block</span></a>. Trading of the ETFs won't happen until the registration statements become effective.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale moved to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/253885/grayscale-ethereum-trust-spot-eth-etf">convert</a> its Ethereum trust to a spot ether ETF in October last year. The Grayscale Ethereum trust was launched in March 2019 and is the largest ETH investment vehicle in the world, according to its filing. Grayscale noted that as of March 31, the trust holds about 2.5% of Ether in circulation.</span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Ether's status</span></h2>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Since the approval of spot Ethereum ETFs last week, some in the crypto industry were left wondering whether ether would still be considered a security and under the SEC's jurisdiction. Some, including Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, said <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296751/secs-approval-of-ethereum-etfs-still-leaves-some-questions-on-whether-eth-is-a-security-lawyers-say"><span class="s2">ether</span></a> is no longer a security. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Grayscale addressed the treatment of ether in its latest filing. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Other U.S. and state agencies, such as the SEC, have not made official pronouncements or issued guidance or rules regarding the treatment of Ether, although the SEC, by action through delegated authority approving exchange rule filings to list shares of trusts holding Ether as commodity-based exchange-traded products, has implicitly taken the view that Ether is a commodity," Grayscale said. </span></p>