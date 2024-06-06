Glacier Network Raised $8M in Angel and Seed Rounds at 100M Valuation with 10x Oversubscribed Open Interest

Glacier Network: The First Data-centric Blockchain to Supercharge AI at Scale

Glacier Network is excited to announce a significant milestone for fundraising. We have successfully secured $8 million in funding across Angel and Seed rounds, valuing the project at an impressive $100 million.

Participating in the rounds were ForesightX, UOB Venture Management, Laser Digital, Kucoin Ventures, Signum Capital, Cogitent Ventures, Gate Labs, Candaq Fintech Group, Open Digital Infrastructure Group, Mask Network, Dewhales Captial, DCI Capital, Polkastarter, Founderheads VC, Contribution Capital and Aza ventures, etc. Additionally, Glacier has received grant support from PermaDAO in the Arweave ecosystem, Boundless Hackathon Stanford, Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, ForesightX Accelerator Cohort and Aptos Grant Dao.

Glacier Network is building a programmable, modular and scalable blockchain infrastructure for storing, indexing and querying data, supercharging AI at scale. Glacier empowers verifiable computing through GlacierAI, GlacierDB, and GlacierDA.

Glacier provided the data-centric network to handle datasets seamlessly and effortlessly with GlacierDB and GlacierAI on top of Arweave, Filecoin, and BNB Greenfield. Glacier also launched the GlacierDA to solve the demand for off-chain verification and computing of GenAI and DePIN executed states.

Glacier Network has achieved remarkable milestones, with over 10 billion queries, 10.5 million on-chain CRUD transactions and 700k addresses created. Glacier storage data has ranked first on the BNB Greenfield layer, featured prominently on BNB Chain's official GitHub and GitBook, and highlighted in the BNB Chain AI Landscape. To facilitate monetization, Glacier grants users the ability to mint and trade their datasets, with over 30,000 NFTs already minted on the OKX Layer2 network, X Layer. Moreover, Glacier Network has been featured in Messari and The Block, spotlighting decentralized databases as the pivotal missing piece of Web3 infrastructure.

The funding rounds were met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with a staggering 10x oversubscribed open interest. This substantial interest underscores the confidence and belief in Glacier Network's vision and potential to reshape the way data is utilized and managed on the blockchain, to supercharge AI at scale.

