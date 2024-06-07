Crypto custodian Bakkt is considering a potential sale or break up: report

<p>Crypto custodian and trading firm Bakkt is considering a potential sale or break up amid numerous strategic options, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>\r\n<p>Bakkt enlisted the help of a financial advisor to make the decision, though none has officially been made. Bloomberg adds that the firm could remain independent.</p>\r\n<p>The firm is fresh off a partnership with the crypto trade execution platform Crossover Markets to create a forthcoming crypto-focused communication network called BakktX, Bakkt <a href="https://bakkt.com/newsroom/bakkt-teams-with-crossover-markets">announced</a> on Thursday.</p>\r\n<p>Bakkt provides institutional-grade services such as custody and trading. The firm brought in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244258/bakkt-revenue-spikes-to-348-million-as-trading-volume-falls">$348 million</a> in revenue in the second quarter of 2023, despite trading volume falling 15%.</p>\r\n<p>Bakkt, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, was founded in 2018 and went public in 2021. The company is majority-owned by Intercontinental Exchange, which also owns the New York Stock Exchange.</p>\r\n<p>The firm's founding CEO Kelly Loeffler became a United States <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/48699/bakkt-ceo-kelly-loeffler-reportedly-pick-for-vacant-us-senate-seat">Senator</a> representing the state, The Block previously reported.</p>\r\n<p>The Block reached out to Bakkt for comment.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>