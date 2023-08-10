Bakkt revenue spikes to $348 million as trading volume falls

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Digital assets platform Bakkt reported that its revenue rose to </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">$348 million during the second quarter of this year, a major leap from the $14 million it reported for the same quarter in 2022.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Based in New York City, the firm said its earnings numbers included Bakkt’s acquisition of </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Apex Crypto in April. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">The revenue reflects "a significant increase in gross crypto services revenues driven by Apex Crypto’s trading activity,” the company said in an </span><a href="https://investors.bakkt.com/news/news-details/2023/Bakkt-Reports-Second-Quarter-2023-Results/default.aspx"><span style="font-weight: 400;">earnings statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“The closing of our acquisition of Apex Crypto at the beginning of the quarter was a pivotal moment for us,” Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael said in the statement. “We’ve been successfully expanding our broad reach in the crypto ecosystem with strong traction in new clients signed.”</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Apex has since been rebranded Bakkt Crypto Solutions. Bakkt said it recently added invstr, Swan Bitcoin and Blockchain.com to its client roster.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Trading Volume</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bakkt also reported its traded volume fell 51% to $531 million. Additionally, the firm's number of transacting accounts dropped 20% year on year.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bakkt cited the current “slowdown” in crypto as the reason for the declines in trading.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company's assets under custody, however, increased 3% to $660 million thanks to higher values for some cryptocurrencies, Bakkt said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Overall, Bakkt reported a net loss of $50.5 million, an increase from the $27.6 million the company lost during last year’s second quarter.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>