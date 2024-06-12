<p>A day after former U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to align himself <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299624/trump-advocate-for-bitcoin-miners">with bitcoin miners</a> and said the rest of the cryptocurrency should be mined in the United States, mining stocks rose on Wednesday.</p>\r\n<p>Led by TeraWulf, which had jumped by nearly 20% at one point, bitcoin mining stocks recovered on Wednesday after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299562/hive-digital-hut-8-lead-bitcoin-miner-stock-selloff-while-iris-energy-rallies">the vast majority fell</a> the previous trading day. While the price of bitcoin also <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">rebounded about 5%</a>, it appears Trump's comments may have helped power price gains for the mining stocks.</p>\r\n<p>Trump's comments were <a href="https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/1800740096213430672">posted on Truth Social</a> late Tuesday night.</p>\r\n<p>"VOTE FOR TRUMP! Bitcoin mining may be our last line of defense against a [Central Bank Digital Currency]," the post said. "Biden’s hatred of Bitcoin only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!!"</p>\r\n<p>TeraWulf shares rose to a high of $4.13 on Wednesday, <a href="https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/WULF/">according to Yahoo Finance</a>, a gain of 19% on the day when compared to the previous day's close.</p>\r\n<p>As of 12:09 p.m. EST, TeraWulf's shares had declined slightly from the day's current high to trade at $3.96, about 14% higher than Tuesday's closing price. The company's shares are up over 70% over the last month, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-WULF/">TradingView</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Other mining stock price increases included MicroStrategy, up about 7%, and Hive Digital Technologies up nearly 8%. Iris Energy, which held strong Tuesday amid the sector-wide selloff, was up 3% at the time of publication.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin’s price <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/299678/bitcoin-price-gains-after-us-consumer-inflation-gauge-comes-in-cooler-than-expected">surged above the $69,000 mark</a> following Wednesday’s U.S. inflation report, which came in cooler than expected.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>